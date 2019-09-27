Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,043,637 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $305,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,965,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $14,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 74.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after acquiring an additional 403,439 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after acquiring an additional 397,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 227.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 245,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.50. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,358. Imperial Oil Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $34.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.