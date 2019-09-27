Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,340,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375,360 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PG&E were worth $351,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered PG&E from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $14.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $12.00 target price on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.31. 1,394,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,330. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.42. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $49.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 53.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

