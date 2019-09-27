Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,830,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,317 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 11.71% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $261,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,674,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,150,000 after acquiring an additional 47,837 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Finally, Half Sky Capital UK Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 28.9% in the first quarter. Half Sky Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after acquiring an additional 301,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $19.15. 7,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,397. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

