Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,273,704 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 14.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,835,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,273,704 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $271,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 482.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 109.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,259,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 658,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 82.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 208,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,069,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.92. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.