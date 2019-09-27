Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,624,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,104,087 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.42% of ConocoPhillips worth $282,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,018.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 779.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.69.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,672. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.