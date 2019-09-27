Private Capital Group LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Capital Group LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 33,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 224.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.57, for a total transaction of $1,027,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $3,320,919.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,469,414. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $231.60. The company had a trading volume of 772,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $109.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.49 and a 200-day moving average of $204.55. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $232.79.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.