Private Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 46.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GVAL. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 61.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,311 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,302,000.

NYSEARCA:GVAL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,356. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.86.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.2445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

