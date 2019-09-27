Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 21,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 153,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.52.

In other Nike news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,708 shares of company stock worth $17,556,051. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $92.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,022,661. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.87. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

