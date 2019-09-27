Private Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,121 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,645,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,636,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,982.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,097,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,450 shares in the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.72.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $118.95. The stock had a trading volume of 562,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $89.89 and a one year high of $123.63. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

