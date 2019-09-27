Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP)

Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:AGGP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC owned about 0.29% of IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,655. IQ Enhanced Core Plus Bond U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $18.23 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.0482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

