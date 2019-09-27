Private Capital Group LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Private Capital Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 23,232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,295,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,619,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $102.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Shares of PM traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.02. 1,837,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,406,286. The company has a market cap of $111.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.05.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

