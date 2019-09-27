Private Capital Group LLC Sells 32,093 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 48.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 32,093 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $45,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

NYSE GE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.03. 793,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,156,116. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. General Electric has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

