Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PRGS. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 927,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.81. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 30.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 187,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

