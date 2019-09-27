Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $116-119 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.13 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.88-0.90 EPS.

PRGS traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.88. 466,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.81. Progress Software has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $47.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $115.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. National Securities set a $50.00 target price on Progress Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

See Also: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.