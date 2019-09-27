Prometeus Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $908,724.00 (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Prometeus has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $908,724.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00189311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.86 or 0.01026644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00020147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00089388 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,850,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.