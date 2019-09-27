ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) Declares $0.13 — Dividend

ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1253 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:HDG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.22. 952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $47.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average of $45.20.

