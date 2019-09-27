ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on October 2nd

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

RINF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,737. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

