ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.30 (BATS:SMDV)

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2992 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BATS:SMDV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,066 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

