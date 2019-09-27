ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Declares — Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:TBF)

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0921 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.82. 6,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.64. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.