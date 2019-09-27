ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Announces $0.03 — Dividend

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA SBM remained flat at $$18.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $22.14.

About ProShares Short Basic Materials

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

