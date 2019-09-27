ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:YXI)

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (NYSEARCA:YXI) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0543 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,234. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. ProShares Short FTSE China 50 has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $22.09.

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 Company Profile

ProShares Short FTSE China 50 (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results for a single day. The return of the Fund for periods longer than a single day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse (-1x) of the return of the FTSE China 50 Index (the Index) for that period.

