ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) to Issue $0.13 — Dividend

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1315 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MYY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.51. 2,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.43. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $53.57.

About ProShares Short MidCap 400

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

