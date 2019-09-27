ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) Plans $0.07 — Dividend

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA EUM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.17. 9,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,843. ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $21.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83.

About ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Short MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

