ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1034 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

SBB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92. ProShares Short SmallCap600 has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $39.59.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

