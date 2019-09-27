ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.26 (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2567 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXT traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.65.

