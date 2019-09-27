ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3329 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BATS REGL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.25. 2,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64.

