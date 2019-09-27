ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (UBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UBT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2355 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,196. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $114.43.

Get ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

About ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Fund invests in United States Treasury securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as twice (200%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.