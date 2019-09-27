ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1475 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.95. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

