ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) to Issue $0.08 — Dividend

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:UGE) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:UGE traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.48. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

