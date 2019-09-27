ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (MVV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MVV) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0781 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MVV stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,489. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.59. ProShares Ultra MidCap400 has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

