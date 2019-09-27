ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:EFO)

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFO) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0536 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:EFO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.25. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.96. ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $42.12.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE

ProShares Ultra MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

