ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) to Issue — Dividend of $0.02

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (NYSEARCA:EZJ) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0153 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

EZJ traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Japan (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Japan Index. The MSCI Japan Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in Japan.

