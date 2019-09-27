ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (DIG) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1748 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA DIG traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,780. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

About ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

