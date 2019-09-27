ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector to Issue — Dividend of $0.28 (NYSEARCA:FINU)

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2751 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

NYSEARCA:FINU traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector has a 12 month low of $45.81 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

