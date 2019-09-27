ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Plans — Dividend of $0.23

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2303 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $46.79. 49,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,203. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $96.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.39.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.