ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology Declares — Dividend of $0.02 (NASDAQ:ZBIO)

ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:ZBIO) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of ZBIO traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.58. 12,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689. ProShares UltraPro Short Nasdaq Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

