ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Announces $0.18 — Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1847 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 180,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,385,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $85.48.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

