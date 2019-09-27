ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) to Issue — Dividend of $0.11 on October 2nd

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1116 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SPXU traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,944. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

