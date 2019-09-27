ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0641 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of SMN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.87. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,208. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.16.

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

