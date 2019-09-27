ProShares UltraShort Health Care (RXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0872 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of RXD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. 3,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,443. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $29.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

