ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 Announces — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:MZZ)

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:MZZ) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0473 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of MZZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 has a 12 month low of $15.54 and a 12 month high of $26.08.

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400

ProShares UltraShort MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

