ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BIS)

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0812 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. 1,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,337. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $27.62.

Get ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.