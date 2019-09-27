ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Plans $0.05 — Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

TWM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 20,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,872. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

