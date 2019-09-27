Pura Trading 26.3% Lower This Week (PURA)

Pura (CURRENCY:PURA) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Pura coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Pura has a total market cap of $382,698.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Pura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pura has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006916 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pura Coin Profile

Pura (CRYPTO:PURA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Pura’s total supply is 182,950,332 coins and its circulating supply is 176,167,838 coins. The official website for Pura is mypura.io. Pura’s official Twitter account is @PuraSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pura

Pura can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pura should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pura using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

