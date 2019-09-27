PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $133,892.00 and $2.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027518 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002284 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00142667 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000852 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004267 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,067.30 or 0.99917631 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000800 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 830,922,729 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

