Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Liqui and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $9.25 million and $1.31 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019807 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00017145 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.12 or 0.02283953 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000635 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,183,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.