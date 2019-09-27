Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) Declares — Dividend of $0.05

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (BATS:GARD) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

GARD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.54. 216 shares of the company traded hands. Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.