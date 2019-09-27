Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Plans $0.11 — Dividend

Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1098 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of BATS LEAD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 783 shares of the company were exchanged. Reality Shares DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $34.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.58.

