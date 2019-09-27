Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Announces $0.03 — Dividend

Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

BLCN stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,898. Reality Shares Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.06.

