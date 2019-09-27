Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

9/19/2019 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/16/2019 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

9/10/2019 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,581 ($20.66) to GBX 1,487 ($19.43). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,514 ($19.78) to GBX 1,556 ($20.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/3/2019 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/12/2019 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/31/2019 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,629 ($21.29) to GBX 1,666 ($21.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,580 ($20.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Hiscox had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/29/2019 – Hiscox had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/29/2019 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shares of LON HSX traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,653 ($21.60). The stock had a trading volume of 518,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,600.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,641.70. Hiscox Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,411 ($18.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In related news, insider Roberts S. Childs sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.44), for a total value of £6,564 ($8,577.03). Also, insider Bronek E. Masojada sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.58), for a total value of £590,625 ($771,756.17). Insiders sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $91,418,900 in the last quarter.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

